Judge Jackson Is Very Worried About a Mail-In Ballot Case

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sent out warnings because the Justices will allow a case of mail-in balloting to go forward.

Fraud Alert

Mail-in balloting

Justices ruled that Representative Michael Bost of Illinois and two other candidates have the legal standing to continue a lawsuit challenging the counting of ballots that arrive after Election Day.

Illinois law allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrive within a 2-week period.

Many states and DC have followed suit.

This allows ballots to show up after Election Day.

The Case

Lower courts ruled that Bost lacks standing, but the Supreme Court has reversed those decisions. Chief Justice Roberts, writing for the majority, said candidates have a personal stake in how votes are counted.

“As a candidate for office, Congressman Bost has standing to challenge the rules that govern the counting of votes in his election,” Roberts wrote.

He added that candidates have “a concrete and particularized interest in the rules that govern the counting of votes in their elections, regardless of whether those rules harm their electoral prospects or increase the cost of their campaigns.”

Roberts also acknowledged that stricter standing rules “could channel many election disputes to shortly before Election Day — or worse, after.”

Judge Jackson's concern is that it will generate lawsuits.