The Pro-Open Borders NY Times Suggests a Way to Sue ICE Agents

The New York Times wants the ICE agents who are involved in shootings to be prosecuted. They made that obvious with an article about a 1987 law review article that they think could seal the deal.

The article was written by a law professor named Akhil Reed Amar. It is considered influential and has been used in seven Supreme Court opinions.

The central point for the purposes of the New York Times is that it would authorize lawsuits against federal officials for violating the Constitution.

If correct, the Times suggests that such state laws would close a supposed “odd gap” in federal law that allegedly allows lawsuits against state and local officials, such as police officers, but not against federal officers like ICE agents.

The New York Times, like most of the left, wants to stop ICE from arresting criminal illegal aliens, and if they can intimidate them enough, they feel they can stop it.

This is one more effort to obstruct deportation efforts. It is also meant, and mostly meant, to help Democrats win in November.

Back to 1871

The last time a lawsuit of this type was filed was in 1871. The left is very good at going back into ancient history. They are also great at quoting leftist professors like Carolyn Shapiro, a professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law and a former solicitor general of Illinois. She said, “It’s an enormous problem that federal officials are in some ways the hardest people to hold accountable for violating people’s constitutional rights, even harder than state and local officials.”

No one in ICE has violated anyone’s constitutional rights. They have every right to defend themselves. If the officers in the Alex Pretti case used poor judgment, that will be addressed.

However, no one has violated the Constitution. That’s the big lie that the left is spreading around, and as usual, the New York Times is right there to further it. It is an extremely far-left paper. This is the paper that supported Hitler and Stalin. Why it’s considered the paper of record, I have no idea.