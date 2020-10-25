Judge OKs release of 2019 video of George Floyd resisting arrest, crying for his mama

Judge Cahill agreed to publicly release a video of an incident in 2019 with police and George Floyd. It shows a very uncooperative George Floyd. He cries and asks for his Mama as they find pills. His behavior is exactly the same in 2020. He’s manipulative.

Attorney for fired Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane wanted the public to see the video. And the prosecution wanted to prevent it from becoming public. Three body cam videos were released that show different perspectives.

All show Floyd with Minneapolis police officers on May 6, 2019. He’s a passenger in an unlicensed stop, and he fails to comply with officers initial requests.

“Put your hands on the dash. I’m not going to shoot you, put your hands on the dash,” an officer said as he pulls a weapon. “Put hands on dash, the last time I’m going to tell you that. It’s simple.”

Floyd complies, and another officer approaches.

“Open your mouth. Spit out what you’ve got. I’m going to tase you,” an officer said.

Floyd is out of the vehicle, and officers put his hands behind his back and handcuff him.

“You’re not going to get beat up or nothing if you just follow what we’re asking you to do,” an officer said.

Judge OKs the release but it can’t be used in the trial

Judge Peter Cahill denied attorney Earl Gray’s request to use the body camera footage as evidence in court, according to documents filed late Friday. However, the judge says that a transcript of the video may be presented.

Meanwhile, prosecutors argued that the video should not be made public as it could unfairly sway public opinion, which could add pressure to move the trial out of Minneapolis — something the defense has requested. However, Cahill has asked the defense to attempt to find a suitable jury in Hennepin County..

Other key motions that Cahill may soon decide on include whether or not the jury should be anonymous and whether the officers should stand trial separately or together. Currently, the officers are scheduled to go on trial in the spring.

