Judge Opens Floodgates for ‘Refugees’ & Funds for the ‘Resettlers’

A leftist federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s halt of the country’s refugee resettlement program and freezing of funding for agencies that support refugees.

U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead swiftly granted a preliminary injunction. It blocks Trump’s executive order from taking effect until the court case ends or until a higher court overrules it.

The judge said the president’s executive order likely violates the Refugee Act of 1980, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause. The programs he froze probably weren’t established legaly.

Democrats love the Constitution when they can use it against opponents.

Senator Chuck Schumer promised to shut down the Republican agenda using the courts.

The media has relentlessly attacked Republicans, especially Donald Trump and Elon Musk. They are very transparent and very, very anti-Democratic.

The Intolerable Media Assault

Just look at stories today and yesterday alone. The NY Times is angry about the following. This is just one paper in two days.

Donald Trump, who justifiably doesn’t trust legacy media, said he would handpick the pool reporters who cover President Trump. It’s “breaking with decades of precedent.” The Trump administration has reassigned or forced out dozens of government workers who had been fighting foreign interference in US elections. Naturally, they suggest Trump is trying to interfere in elections when that’s what they constantly do. Consumer confidence is falling due to inflation, The Times claims. They are blaming Trump for inflation after Biden destroyed the economy for four years. President Trump’s cutting medical research. He’s cutting LGBT operas and marches in foreign countries. He’s looking to stop torturing and killing dogs and monkeys. Did you know they transplant the sex organs of dead fetuses (babies) on animals? President Trump’s move to shrink the IRS will only render our government less effective and inefficient, former IS commissioners write. Nice try in an attempt to get sympathy for an agency that terrorizes Americans and illegally robs their bank accounts. According to the NY Times, New York’s congestion pricing is great, even as President Trump tries to kill it. GOP lawmakers are confronting a groundswell of disaffection in districts, suggesting they are souring on Trump’s agenda. The Times wants to put the idea into people’s minds. Trump won’t approve a UN resolution to condemn Russian aggression. He is trying to establish a peace agreement. They are trying to quash it.

