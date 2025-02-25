Stewart Slices His Hand Open Over His TDS

John Stewart was in a rage on his show this week, trashing Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency when he slammed down a coffee cup and sliced up his hand as it broke into pieces. It was on this week’s episode of The Daily Show. The comedy shows are left-wing political propaganda.

Stewart said Biden cut the cost of pharmaceutical drugs, and all we get now is billionaire pharmaceutical makers allowing us cuts to ten drugs.

However, Trump did get drug costs lowered, and Biden canceled the agreement to get the same agreement under his name. That’s how that regime rolled.

“The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drugs,” Stewart said with phony excitement. “And ten is all of them, right? It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their fucking drugs because we have already paid for them with our subsidies! It is fucking insane!”

That’s when Stuart slammed the mug down on the desk, shattering it into pieces, his hand bloody. He moved his hand out of sight and said, “I will be going to the hospital soon.”

Oh, the irony.

Watch at 16:52 on the mark:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email