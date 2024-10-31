Judge Orders Release of 100K Voters Marked as Citizens Without Proof

Reportedly, Judge Scott Blaney ruled the Arizona Secretary of State, a Democrat, must immediately release a list of nearly 100,000 voters who are marked as U.S. Citizens without any proof.

Judge Scott Blaney also awarded attorneys’ fees to the election integrity patriots for their trouble.

“THE COURT FINDS specifically that the Secretary has not established by a preponderance of the evidence that production of the records would violate rights of privacy or confidentiality or would be detrimental to the best interests of the state.”

Judge Blaney also required them to do this by noon on Monday, the eve of the election. The state failed to verify the citizenship status of well over 200k voters in total.

