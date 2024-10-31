Great Clips! JD Vance & Joe Rogan: Some of It Is Hysterical

By
M DOWLING
-
0
31

In the first clip, JD Vance explains how the 2020 election was “rigged.” The media takes the craziest conspiracy theory about the 2020 election and uses it to demonize all criticisms. Trump lost by 88,000 votes, and Vance believes he should have won.

There was also a lot of other nonsense going on, such as mail-in ballots, last-minute changes to laws, ballot counting abnormalities, Google searches favoring Biden, and so much more.

Vance believes Biden’s corruption and the laptop were the real story. The media hid all of that. It was old-fashioned pay-for-play.

“There’s a nonpartisan organization that actually looked at what would’ve happened to Americans’ votes if they had just known the truth about the fact that Joe Biden fundamentally traded his political influence for money.”

“The non-partisan organization said that knowledge, which was suppressed by the entire American media and big tech scene, would’ve changed millions upon millions of votes.”

“We know that the number in four swing states was 88,000 votes that were the difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden winning the 2020 election.”

This is how they cheated in 2020:
Watch:

Joe Rogan and JD Vance discuss Harris’s word salads.

In this clip, they discuss the ridiculous hysteria over a harmless Hinchcliffe joke. However, Joe Biden called half the country garbage, and the media excused it or lied about it. This clip is hysterical.

JD Vance talks about his son transitioning to a dinosaur. He’s very funny.

The white upper class progressives want LGBT children:

They discussed how Elon Musk saved us from the industrial scale censorship :

They discussed the Butler shooting.

It’s amazing Donald Trump survived. Thomas Crooks got so close and was walking around with a range finder. People were yelling that the guy was on the roof. A shot with the AR-15 was not difficult. “The whole thing is very fishy to me,” Vance said.

Reagan screwed up mental health and amnesty:

Big Pharma’s bribing the media. It is true. You can’t turn on most major channels without hearing a Pharma commercial.

This is very good:

Full Interview:

Go out and vote garbage people!


