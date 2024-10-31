Great Clips! JD Vance & Joe Rogan: Some of It Is Hysterical

In the first clip, JD Vance explains how the 2020 election was “rigged.” The media takes the craziest conspiracy theory about the 2020 election and uses it to demonize all criticisms. Trump lost by 88,000 votes, and Vance believes he should have won.

There was also a lot of other nonsense going on, such as mail-in ballots, last-minute changes to laws, ballot counting abnormalities, Google searches favoring Biden, and so much more.

Vance believes Biden’s corruption and the laptop were the real story. The media hid all of that. It was old-fashioned pay-for-play.

“There’s a nonpartisan organization that actually looked at what would’ve happened to Americans’ votes if they had just known the truth about the fact that Joe Biden fundamentally traded his political influence for money.”

“The non-partisan organization said that knowledge, which was suppressed by the entire American media and big tech scene, would’ve changed millions upon millions of votes.”

“We know that the number in four swing states was 88,000 votes that were the difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden winning the 2020 election.”

This is how they cheated in 2020:

JUST IN: JD Vance explains exactly how the 2020 election was “rigged,” rips the media for being involved in the cover-up. “The media will find the craziest conspiracy theory about what happened in 2020. They’ll debunk it and say, ‘oh, look, this shows that nothing bad happened… pic.twitter.com/ycU4vCMQil — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 31, 2024

Joe Rogan and JD Vance discuss Harris’s word salads.

Joe Rogan and JD Vance dunking on Kamala’s meaningless word salads is HILARIOUS! No wonder Kamala was scared to go on. He wasn’t going to let her filibuster with her nonsense. pic.twitter.com/waJ16hUfUN — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 31, 2024

In this clip, they discuss the ridiculous hysteria over a harmless Hinchcliffe joke. However, Joe Biden called half the country garbage, and the media excused it or lied about it. This clip is hysterical.

Vance and Rogan discuss how the mainstream media covered the Puerto Rican joke 30-100 times on each station Yet the current sitting president calls half of America ‘garbage’ and the mainstream media barely discussed it. pic.twitter.com/oY6mcRnRr4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 31, 2024

JD Vance talks about his son transitioning to a dinosaur. He’s very funny.

JD Vance: “Every day, my 4-year-old or 2-year-old will come to me and say something that is batshit insane because they’re 4 and 2. Like my 4-year-old will come and say, ‘Daddy, I’m a dinosaur’. I’m going to take him to like the dinosaur transition clinic and put scales on him?” pic.twitter.com/HzlflQPU8c — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 31, 2024

The white upper class progressives want LGBT children:

Joe Rogan: Some “nutty parents” want their kids to be in the LGBT community because they want to virtue signal JD Vance says “gender craziness” is most common in upper class white progressives Vance says he worries about incentive structures that are driving transgenderism pic.twitter.com/mrxg2qugr1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 31, 2024

They discussed how Elon Musk saved us from the industrial scale censorship :

JD VANCE WITH JOE ROGAN: “I think when Elon purchased Twitter, it changed the entire game because now you have this wild west uncensored version of social media that’s run by this super genius madman. Without him we are in a lot of trouble.” pic.twitter.com/Gqgp7Aw2yl — America (@america) October 31, 2024

They discussed the Butler shooting.

It’s amazing Donald Trump survived. Thomas Crooks got so close and was walking around with a range finder. People were yelling that the guy was on the roof. A shot with the AR-15 was not difficult. “The whole thing is very fishy to me,” Vance said.

JD Vance and Joe Rogan talk Trump’s Butler assassination attempt: ROGAN: “There was a lot of weird stuff to it. Where he lived was professionally scrubbed. There was no silver ware. There was nothing. No DNA. No hard drives. No nothing.” VANCE: “It is shocking that he’s alive… pic.twitter.com/jUiiMZK5aX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 31, 2024

Reagan screwed up mental health and amnesty:

“Because of what Ronald Reagan did with the 1986 amnesty, California is now effectively a permanently blue state.” Vance is absolutely nailing it. Incredible to see the New Right GOP leadership honestly critique Reagan. Best VP pick possible. pic.twitter.com/XzduhkJx34 — William Wolfe (@William_E_Wolfe) October 31, 2024

Big Pharma’s bribing the media. It is true. You can’t turn on most major channels without hearing a Pharma commercial.

HOLY SH*T! JD Vance and Rogan just exposed how the pharmaceutical industry has BRIBED our media! Vance: “One of the reasons why we don’t have more people asking questions about Big Pharma, of course, is the entire national media.” “The whole conduit of money into politics is… pic.twitter.com/D0jJu8cypC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 31, 2024

