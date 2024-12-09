Judge Rejects DOJ-Boeing Plea Deal Over DEI/CRT Monitor

The Wall Street Journal reports that a federal judge rejected a DOJ-Boeing plea deal over the government forcing a DEI/CRT monitor into the settlement.

Texas federal Judge Reid O’Connor rejected Boeing’s plea deal with the Justice Department. The case is related to two deadly 737 Max crashes.

The Judge criticized the agreement’s diversity goals. Judge O’Connor said that the plea deal inappropriately tied the court’s hands by imposing diversity considerations in appointing an outside monitor to oversee Boeing’s future legal compliance.

Also, O’Connor wrote that prosecutors gave shifting and contradictory explanations of race and diversity’s role in selecting a monitor.

Based Solely on Competency

“In a case of this magnitude, it is in the utmost interest of justice that the public is confident this monitor selection is done based solely on competency,” wrote O’Connor, an appointee of President George W. Bush.

So, now the judge injected another variable into Boeing’s current crisis, but it’s legitimate. Boeing is having problems with planes crashing and not meeting safety standards. They need the best people to fix them and fly them.

The Justice Department is reviewing the decision, and Boeing has not commented.

The judge ordered an update in 30 days.

Compliance monitors are sometimes chosen. However, they usually do not represent a government’s far-left Marxist-based agenda.

Judge O’Connor took issue with the Justice Department’s citation of a 2021 Biden administration Executive Order intended to promote DEI policies at federal agencies. The judge wrote that it encourages consideration of race in hiring, which he added would inject discrimination into the monitor selection process. He highlighted how Boeing removed material related to the DEI goals from its website after the judge sought more information. However, the judge said the company didn’t appear to change its underlying corporate policy. He said it could lead Boeing to oppose a monitor in “a discriminatory manner and with racial considerations,” O’Connor wrote.

The Justice Department is forcing Boeing to have a monitor who focuses on DEI/CRT. The monitor pushes the racist policies of the left. This is going on in every agency and in ever department in every agency. The judge was astute.

