Former PM Năstase Admits US State Dept & Soros Run Romania

In an interview on the Marius Tucă Show, Former Romanian Prime Minister Adrian Năstase admitted that “Romania’s Internal Organization” has been run for the past thirty years by “segments of the State Department, together with the Soros Team.”

That appears to be who is running the USA.

These government documents detail close working relationship between State Dept and Soros foundations’ operations in Romania/Europe. The Soros foundations need zero financial assistance from taxpayers. https://t.co/uYrKY93ky6 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 30, 2018

US State Dept and Soros Run Romania

Năstase, who served as Romanian Prime Minister from 2000 to 2004, said that the “internal affairs” of his country are handled by the U.S. “State Department” and the “Soros Team.”

Romania’s defense is in the hands of the Pentagon and the White House. “Right now, we fundamentally depend on them from a security point of view, especially in the context of the war next to us. There are many centers of power in the United States. In the security area, we obviously depend partly on the White House, the Pentagon, and partly on the State Department.”

“From the point of view of political organization, of state organization, we depend to a large extent on certain people in the State Department who control and who have a certain connection…[with Romania],” Năstase explained.

“The US intelligence services are interested in our ability to help provide information in the battles that Americans have all over the world, so not necessarily in what is happening here.”

“In terms of internal organization, future candidates, parties, press operations, non-governmental organizations, color revolutions, these are led by segments of the State Department together with those from the Soros team, who, in a way, have been organizing all these things for three decades.”

Năstase’s admission helps to confirm that the U.S. Embassy is behind canceling Romania’s election when the right-winger won. The US acts against the will of the people just as they do in Romania. They claimed Russia interfered in the election, and winner Georgescu won because of Russian interference. Meanwhile, we’re interfering. Georgescu is anti-war and anti-globalism. Sound familiar???

They subvert democracy to push the globalist agenda?

On their wat to Moldova:

After flying directly from Florida to Bucharest, Romania, the Romanian equivalent of the DOJ annulled elections where an openly anti-globalist candidate was leading. Shortly after his visit to Romania, Alex Soros traveled to Moldova, presumably to ensure his allies were… pic.twitter.com/bjatU6h0wg — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) December 7, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email