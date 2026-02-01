Judge Viciously Orders Release of Illegal Alien & Son

Another corrupt Clinton judge ordered the release of an illegal alien father and his son because he decided the administration didn’t have cause. Being here illegally no longer counts with judges who are rewriting our laws.

This time, the judge is in Texas. Democrats have filled judicial positions in red states and blue states despite the blue slip. Obviously, the blue slip didn’t work for Republicans and they need to get rid of it.

Texas federal judge Fred Biery has ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father from ICE detention in TX.

In his decision, he includes a photo of the boy and gets today’s date wrong (Feb 31st).

Judge Biery stated that ICE’s administrative warrants “do not pass probable cause muster. That is called the fox guarding the henhouse. The Constitution requires an independent judicial officer.”

Woke Judge Biery then wrote:

“Observing human behavior confirms that for some among us, the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency. And the rule of law be damned. Ultimately, Petitioners may, because of the arcane United States immigration system, return to their home country, involuntarily or by self-deportation. But that result should occur through a more orderly and humane policy than currently in place.”

He compared President Trump to a “would-be authoritarian king.”

The so-called authoritarian king is trying to deport criminal foreigners. Democrats don’t care if they ruin the country as long as they get the votes they want. They can’t win on their policies.

Here is more:

He’s a crackpot. He should have some of these people move into his home and hang around his grandchildren.