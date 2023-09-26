Judge Rules Mr. Trump Guilty of Fraud, Orders Dissolution of Trump Org.

Judge Arthur Engoron, in a ruling Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers, and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing, Associated Pravda reports.
Andrew Feinberg, a correspondent for The Independent, believes the ruling calls for the dissolution of the Trump Organization.
“NEW: If I am reading this right, Judge Engoron has found that Donald Trump committed fraud and has ordered the cancellation of all of his New York business certificates and the dissolution of the Trump Organization.”
NEW: If I am reading this right, Judge Engoron has found that Donald Trump committed fraud and has ordered the cancellation of all of his New York business certificates and the dissolution of the Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/k2nRcK3L37
The judge said those tactics crossed a line and violated the law, rejecting Trump’s contention that a disclaimer on the financial statements absolved him of any wrongdoing.
Manhattan prosecutors had looked into bringing a criminal case over the same conduct but declined to do so. So James, who ran on getting Trump, sued Trump. She seeks enormous fines and penalties that could disrupt his and his family’s ability to do business in the state.
She wants to prevent the family from doing business for years.
Engoron’s ruling, in a phase of the case known as summary judgment, resolves the key claim in James’ lawsuit, but six others remain.
How could banks and insurers be defrauded? Don’t they do their own assessments?
Greg Kelly reviewed this charge in James’s civil lawsuit. He called out her incompetence in pricing buildings. Watch:
BREAKING: Outraged Eric Trump (@EricTrump) condemns New York ruling, writes, "In an attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York, a Judge just ruled that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach Florida, is only worth approximate “$18 Million dollars”… Mar-a-Lago is speculated to… pic.twitter.com/Cc295kEGIE
Let us review the timeline of the offending events, when fraud complaints were filed and by whom, the statute of limitations in New York, and the statute of repose in New York. With my layman understanding, the Judge’s ruling is no more than his opinion and cannot cause an enforceable action as suggested in this article.
They just want the realestate to house illegals in.
This New York judge and prosecutor should both be disbarred. The Trump family’s net wealth has absolutely no bearing on any real estate deal. If these communists succeed in driving the Trump family out of New York, after all they have done for the state, it will be New York’s loss and not that of the Trump family. To hell with these New York Democrats.
Banks have their own appraisers working on millions of residential home loans before giving a mortgage. But they don’t do similar due diligence while lending $ on buildings worth tens of millions of dollars? These corrupt Dem prosecutors are blinded by a combination of economic illiteracy and TD Syndrome.
Does the stupidity make us laugh, or do we cry for the miscarriage of justice?
Amos 4:1 Listen to this, you cows of Bashan,
who are on the mountain of Samaria,
you women who are oppressing the poor,
who are crushing the needy,
who say to your husbands, “Bring us more drinks!”
2
The Lord God swears by his holiness:
The days are surely coming against you,
when they will drag you away with hooks,
every last one of you with fishhooks.
3
You will go out through the broken-down walls.
Each woman will go straight ahead,
and you will be thrown out toward Harmon,
declares the Lord.
And thus the lost 10 tribes of Israel, Samaria destroyed, and they were carried awy into horrible slavery in what is now Turkey. Such was God’s punishment for their destruction of Justice.
Did those found guilty in Nuremburg expect their fate while they wreaked their havoc on the innocent?