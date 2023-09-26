Judge Rules Mr. Trump Guilty of Fraud, Orders Dissolution of Trump Org.

Judge Arthur Engoron, in a ruling Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers, and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing, Associated Pravda reports.

Andrew Feinberg, a correspondent for The Independent, believes the ruling calls for the dissolution of the Trump Organization.

“NEW: If I am reading this right, Judge Engoron has found that Donald Trump committed fraud and has ordered the cancellation of all of his New York business certificates and the dissolution of the Trump Organization.”

The judge said those tactics crossed a line and violated the law, rejecting Trump’s contention that a disclaimer on the financial statements absolved him of any wrongdoing.

Manhattan prosecutors had looked into bringing a criminal case over the same conduct but declined to do so. So James, who ran on getting Trump, sued Trump. She seeks enormous fines and penalties that could disrupt his and his family’s ability to do business in the state.

She wants to prevent the family from doing business for years.

Engoron’s ruling, in a phase of the case known as summary judgment, resolves the key claim in James’ lawsuit, but six others remain.

How could banks and insurers be defrauded? Don’t they do their own assessments?

Greg Kelly reviewed this charge in James’s civil lawsuit. He called out her incompetence in pricing buildings. Watch:

BREAKING: Outraged Eric Trump (@EricTrump) condemns New York ruling, writes, "In an attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York, a Judge just ruled that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach Florida, is only worth approximate “$18 Million dollars”… Mar-a-Lago is speculated to… pic.twitter.com/Cc295kEGIE — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 26, 2023

