$250K from Beijing to Beneficiary Joe Biden’s Delaware Home

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Chairman James Comer announced that the committee subpoenaed and received two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for president of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.

Chairman Comer said bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does.

Joe Biden told Americans his family never received money from China, but they did. One wire was for $10,000 and another was for a quarter of a million dollars. The wires originated in Beijing.

BREAKING I just subpoenaed & obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Beijing in 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President. Joe Biden’s Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both money wires from China. pic.twitter.com/jzRX2o1hB1 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 26, 2023

Jonathan Li was arranging trips to the United States for President Xi in coordination with Hunter, a corrupt drug addict. But the media won’t report this or will claim there’s no evidence and it’s only an illusion of access. The media is thoroughly corrupt, and so are the Bidens.

Jonathan Li, who wired money to Hunter Biden with Joe’s Biden’s home as the beneficiary address (while Joe was VP), was arranging trips to the USA for President Xi in coordination with Hunter. https://t.co/xobc4uHdRm — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) September 26, 2023

