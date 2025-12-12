This Is Why Republicans Don’t Vote in Special Elections

Republicans need more incentive to vote for congressional Republicans. They are letting us down. They should be tough, off and running. Instead, it’s business as usual, and a clear lack of understanding of the threat we face. It’s not all congressmen, but it’s too many.

The criminals who gave us a CCP-style, economic-crushing, education-destroying lockdown over a mishandled pandemic are not yet punished. We couldn’t get drugs and were told the experimental virus was the only response to the virus.

The leaders of the Russiagate coup are still free.

Abolish the filibuster and blue slip so we can get something done, but they won’t. None of the wonderful executive orders have been codified.

Indiana gave up two seats in the House. They won’t redistrict.

Jim Comey will likely get off for perjury, and everything he did during the Russiagate scandal. Letitia James was not indicted for a third time for the same reason she wasn’t indicted the first time.

And stop sending money to Ukraine. It’s obvious the UK, France, and Germany have something untoward invested in Ukraine, while Ukraine’s leaders are siphoning off our money in fraudulent schemes as their young men die. Ukraine has become a black hole. Save what is left of the country and their people. We don’t want to send our youth over to Ukraine.

They Want Your Vote~

These same people who do nothing also want your vote. They count on us voting for them because the other guys are so much worse. If Democrats weren’t totally insane, they’d get our votes.

Now, Trump has to go campaign for them, or he ends up being impeached, and it’s the end of America First. He’s so alone much of the time, and under so much stress so I give him a pass when he calls people names. Why does he have to keep these corpses alive? Why don’t they wake up? They will lose the midterms.

Watch Carl Higbie, he’s right!

Carl Higbie from Newsmax is absolutely correct, we are going to lose midterms unless Republicans actually do what we voter for them to do “Why would we show up to vote? You haven’t thrown a single person in jail”@CarlHigbie “You want to keep your majority? Throw 100 people in… pic.twitter.com/pq5takko90 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 12, 2025

Gov. DeSantis might be right, also. He wants term limits. States could band together and get it done. Many believe that politicians get way too comfortable, tired, and rich in Congress.