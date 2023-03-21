Clinton Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan ruled that ‘witnesses’ will be allowed to testify in the E. Jean Carroll rape case about Trump’s misogynistic remarks in 2005, 18 years ago. There is a tape, and DJT didn’t realize he was being recorded. The comments can be played for a jury set to hear quarter-century-old rape allegations by a former magazine columnist.

NBC News calls them “key witnesses.”

A trial in the case filed by E. Jean Carroll is scheduled to start on April 25. Carroll and Trump are expected to testify.

He went into a dressing room with cameras to rape her.

Carroll, who appears insane, said in a 2019 memoir that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale Manhattan department store. She said a chance encounter filled with lighthearted banter turned violent when they entered a small room while teasing one another about who would try on a piece of lingerie. Sometimes she says he just walked into her dressing room.

Trump repeatedly insisted he had never met Carroll at the store and didn’t know who she was. During an October deposition, he misidentified a decades-old photograph of her as one of his ex-wives.

Crazy Carroll

She gave some bizarre interviews and described the so-called rape by President Trump as a real “exciting” time, but in one interview, she contradicted herself, saying she was “too panicked to be scared.”

Oddly, there is an SVU episode from 2011 that USSA News remembered. It’s about a woman meeting a man in the dressing room at Bergdorf’s as part of a public rape fantasy. It’s a remarkably similar story.

In addition to the Trump event, she claims Les Moonves pawed her. He denies it. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she talked about how her husband choked her. Carroll also made note of the fun time she had flashing her professor while wearing a little bikini under a trench coat. The gossip columnist “laughed” her “ass off about that.”

She once asked Lyle Lovett about the size of his penis.

E. Jean told Vanity Fair about what she allegedly did to Roger Ailes. “Oh, I did it. Every day I had a chance…I call him the pearl of his sex, right on the air. I roll up my trousers legs…I would wait for the camera to come over. Then I would slowly pull up the right and then the left trouser leg. It would say Roger Ailes. I would say, “He’s my future husband.” It never stopped. I’d ask him to twirl for me. I adored him.”

She described the fun Trump rape to Anderson Cooper.

“I was not thrown on the ground and ravaged,” Carroll said. She indicated she wasn’t a victim. “The word rape carries so many sexual connotations. This was not sexual. It just hurt.”

Cooper said that most people think of rape as “a violent assault.” He hoped for a normal response and seemed somewhat asea when he didn’t get one.

Her response was worse.

“I think most people think of rape as being sexy. They think of the fantasies,” Carroll said nonchalantly, making an odd face.

Cooper stammered into a commercial break:

Related