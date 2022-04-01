WHOA! Case Against Hunter Is Much Broader Than Originally Thought

The investigation into Hunter’s business dealings is broader than tax evasion apparently. Catherine Herridge reports that the probe is looking into his ties with a Chinese energy company.

The federal investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, over his tax affairs has intensified in recent weeks, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

This is coming out after the media ignored the Hunter scandal for 260 days. The New York Times has admitted they authenticated the laptop but it was deep in a somewhat unrelated article and most of the media ignored that too.

NBC News is twisting this into a positive story about Joe Biden because he’s letting the probe go on.

“Multiple sources tell CBS News that federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s business practices is broader than previously known,” @CBS_Herridge reports. Probe is looking into Hunter’s foreign business dealings, including ties w/Chinese energy company.

pic.twitter.com/QYz3O24FNY — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 1, 2022

An increasing number of witnesses have appeared before a grand jury impaneled in Wilmington, Delaware, in recent months, the sources said, and have been asked about payments Hunter Biden received while serving on the board of directors of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, in addition to other questions about how Biden paid off tax obligations in recent years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Delaware, which has been leading the investigation, is expected to hear from more witnesses in the coming weeks, sources told ABC News.

Sources say that prosecutors have not made a decision yet on whether criminal charges against Biden are warranted, and that there is debate about whether Biden’s admitted past drug abuse could serve to undermine a criminal case over his financial decision-making.

His drug use is an excuse? Meanwhile, people who simply walked around the Capitol, after police escorted them in, face five or more years in a federal pen.

Rudy Giuliani thinks the laptop is more an indictment against Joe Biden than even Hunter.

.@RudyGiuliani on the Biden laptop: "In very large measure we're a corrupt country. It's a horrible thing to say about the country that we love . . . we are now run by a group of criminals." Watch more of the conversation on #WarRoom with Steve Bannon https://t.co/gxefvTQYPU pic.twitter.com/EjRheqOphZ — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 31, 2022

