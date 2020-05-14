Judge Sullivan might charge General Flynn with contempt

The defense and prosecutors don’t want to pursue the charges against General Michael Flynn, but Judge Emmet Sullivan has different ideas according to Politico.

Sullivan, the Flynn judge who will allow [crazy] groups to file amicus briefs, announced Wednesday evening in an order that he is appointing a former federal judge to present arguments against the government’s bid to dismiss the case.

SULLIVAN THE ZEALOT

Sullivan’s order also directed the retired judge, John Gleeson, to recommend whether Flynn should face a criminal contempt charge for perjury. Apparently that is for declaring under oath at two different court proceedings that he was guilty of lying to the FBI before he reversed course in January and claimed he had never lied.

Flynn was out of money and the FBI told him they would charge his son. That’s why he said he lied. He knew he was up against the deep state. They framed him but Sullivan doesn’t seem bothered by that at all.

Gleeson, a Bill Clinton leftist, has already written an op-ed decrying the dropping of charges by the Justice Department.

The left keeps saying this was an unusual move, however, it’s been done any number of times, and at least once during Obama’s reign.

Judge Sullivan is obviously a zealot and he’s appointing a biased judge after the FBI railroaded Flynn. This is indefensible.

Everyone expected Sullivan to drop the charges, but we were skeptical. He was very abusive to Flynn, calling him a traitor. Sullivan insulted his lawyer Sydney Powell based on false information he had.