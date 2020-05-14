Judge Sullivan might charge General Flynn with contempt

The defense and prosecutors don’t want to pursue the charges against General Michael Flynn, but Judge Emmet Sullivan has different ideas according to Politico.
Sullivan, the Flynn judge who will allow [crazy] groups to file amicus briefs, announced Wednesday evening in an order that he is appointing a former federal judge to present arguments against the government’s bid to dismiss the case.
SULLIVAN THE ZEALOT
Sullivan’s order also directed the retired judge, John Gleeson, to recommend whether Flynn should face a criminal contempt charge for perjury. Apparently that is for declaring under oath at two different court proceedings that he was guilty of lying to the FBI before he reversed course in January and claimed he had never lied.
Flynn was out of money and the FBI told him they would charge his son. That’s why he said he lied. He knew he was up against the deep state. They framed him but Sullivan doesn’t seem bothered by that at all.
Gleeson, a Bill Clinton leftist, has already written an op-ed decrying the dropping of charges by the Justice Department.
The left keeps saying this was an unusual move, however, it’s been done any number of times, and at least once during Obama’s reign.
Judge Sullivan is obviously a zealot and he’s appointing a biased judge after the FBI railroaded Flynn. This is indefensible.
Everyone expected Sullivan to drop the charges, but we were skeptical. He was very abusive to Flynn, calling him a traitor. Sullivan insulted his lawyer Sydney Powell based on false information he had.
Wouldn”t Judge Sullivan himself be guilty of perjury since Michael Flynn unjust served a wrong prison sentence? Then Judge Sullivan himself will be charged for contempt of court.
There is also the matter of his previous counsel’s conflict of interest, which is why the case is at this juncture. Those motions were withdrawn BECAUSE of the DOJ’s Motion.
“Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure requires a prosecutor to obtain “leave of court” before dismissing charges against a criminal defendant. That language could conceivably be read to allow for considerable judicial involvement in the determination to dismiss criminal charges.” But…
“To that end, the Supreme Court has declined to construe Rule 48(a)’s “leave of court”….” Rather, the “principal object of the ‘leave of court’ requirement” has been understood to be a narrow one—”to protect a defendant against prosecutorial harassment … when the [g]overnment moves to dismiss an indictment over the defendant’s objection.”
“A court thus reviews the prosecution’s motion under Rule 48(a) primarily to guard against the prospect that dismissal is part of a scheme of “prosecutorial harassment” of the defendant through repeated efforts to bring—and then dismiss—charges.”
This is all moot since the DOJ Motion was “With prejudice”, if I’m not mistaken. The contempt charge the judge is contemplating is concerning, given the ongoing conflict of interest motions that were pending. I should think a Writ of Mandamus is in order. As Turley says;
“Consider the implications for many cases where defendants seek to withdraw pleas due to prosecutorial abuse. It would create a threat of a judicial charge even when prosecutors agree with defendants.”