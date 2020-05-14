This is what is in Pelosi’s $3T bill that MSM keeps secret

The crazy $3 trillion Pelosi bill, allegedly to provide relief from the virus, gives protection from deportation for almost every single illegal alien in the country. The bill will also give them citizenship quickly.

The reason Democrats put that in is that the foreigners vote overwhelmingly for Democrats.

Democrats are close to having a permanent electoral majority when it comes to the presidency. All they need is Florida or Texas to turn blue and they are close to getting there because of the demographics and the influx of foreigners.

Bloomberg’s pouring $8 million into the effort to turn Texas blue so he can take our guns.

The foreigners are pouring into Texas and Obama sent a lot of refugees to Texas. Demographics are changing quickly. They will eventually be California.

Democrats are the party of welfare and entitlements whereas the Republicans are for less government. Democrats will give foreigners lots of help until our economy crashes.

This is why Democrats want open borders.

What happened to cities like California and New York is the foreigners control the government. They turned the states into one-party states. New York and California are socialist Democrat states and they keep moving further left.

Of course, none of this has a thing to do with COVID. They should be thrown into jail as traitors to our country.

Pelosi’s socialist bill mentioned Marijuana 64 times. Her bill would give pot sellers access to U.S. banks even though the sale of marijuana is against federal law.

What does that have to do with COVID-19?

MORE CRAZINESS

The Democrat bill will also allow the release of tens of thousands of prisoners.

Another shocker is the rich, the billionaires they allegedly hate will be allowed to write off all their real estate taxes on their many homes. All of the Trump tax cuts will be gone.

There is much more that’s equally disgusting, but these are the most stunning items.

The next time Democrats are in power, we will be a one-party socialist nation in no time.