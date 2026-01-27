Judge Threatening the ICE Director Donates to a Radical Illegal Alien Org

Fox News has learned that Patrick J. Schiltz, the Minnesota federal judge who is threatening to hold ICE Director Todd Lyons in contempt of court and is ordering him to appear in court on Friday, appears in a 2019 list of donors and volunteers for the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. It is an organization that provides free legal advice and representation for illegal immigrants. President Bush appointed Judge Schlitz in 2006.

It is a radical illegal alien organization. Their dream is for open borders.

Judge Schiltz also declined probable cause on arrest warrants for Don Lemon and a handful of other protesters who stormed a church in Minnesota by delaying it. He delayed after federal magistrate Douglas Micko declined. Two-thirds of the appeals court also then declined.