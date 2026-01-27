Largest Federal Workers Union Demands Firing of Sec. Noem and Stephen Miller

The largest union of federal workers in the US on Monday demanded the resignation or firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller following the shooting death of Alex Pretti. Reportedly, two agents shot Mr. Pretti, who had a loaded Sig Sauer on him.

They are making this demand because Noem and Miller called Mr. Pretti a domestic terrorist. If Mr. Pretti was pulling out a gun, he might well be considered a domestic terrorist. His involvement in riots since 2020 could also earn him that label. We don’t know, but Noem and Miller have more information. At the least, Mr. Pretti was a trained leftist agitator obstructing justice two weeks in a row.

Apparently, the union doesn’t believe they have the right to free speech.

Pretti, who worked at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, was a member of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 3669. The union’s national president, Everett Kelley, said in a statement that “Noem betrayed the public trust by slandering the good name of our union brother and calling him a ‘domestic terrorist.’”

“Noem was preceded in this false statement by Stephen Miller,” Kelley added. “Our demand is clear: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was responsible for carrying out the policy that led to Alex’s needless killing, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the architect of that policy, must resign immediately. If they refuse, President Trump must dismiss them.”

President Trump has already said Secretary Noem isn’t going anywhere. I don’t know if President Trump addressed Mr. Miller, but there is no way he will fire him.