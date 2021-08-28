Judges strips Cook County mom of parental rights for being unvaccinated

















A Chicago mother says Cook County Judge James Shapiro has taken away her parental rights after learning that she is not vaccinated against COVID-19, Fox 32 reports.

“I miss my son more than anything. It’s been very difficult. I haven’t seen him since August 10th,” Rebecca Firlit told FOX 32 News in an exclusive interview.

That’s the day Firlit appeared in court via Zoom along with her ex-husband for a child support hearing involving their 11-year-old son. The two have been divorced for seven years and share custody and parenting time.

She says out of the blue, Cook County Judge James Shapiro asked her whether she had been vaccinated. Firlit told Shapiro she had not because she has had bad reactions to vaccines in the past.

Shapiro then ordered that Firlit be stripped of all parenting time with her son until she gets vaccinated, Fox 32 reported.

Stalin is alive and well in Cook County. It’s too bad they don’t put as much effort into holding criminals and gangs to account.

Firlit, who has spoken with her son on the phone and through video calls, hasn’t visited in person in over two weeks in compliance with the judge’s order.

Firlit’s attorney, Annette Fernholz, said the issue was not within Shapiro’s purview.

“You have to understand the father did not even bring this issue before the court. So, it’s the judge on his own and making this decision that you can’t see your child until you’re vaccinated,” Fernholz said, according to Yahoo News.

However, the father agrees she should be vaccinated.

Nice support there dad.

