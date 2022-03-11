Duck Duck Go Will Censor Sites for Russian Disinformation

CEO and founder of Duck Duck Go will censor websites he deems are spreading Russian disinformation. His reason is that he is “sickened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the gigantic humanitarian crisis it continues to create.”

Everyone is sickened by the terror and destruction Putin is leveling on Ukraine. But censoring free speech is still wrong.

Duck Duck Go will down-rank the sites, and erase what he sees as misinformation.

There goes freedom. All these self-appointed judges of what is or isn’t misinformation are destroying the 1st Amendment.

Once he does this, he is compromising his founding principle. If the CEO does this now, what is to stop him from doing it some other time when he feels like virtue signaling?

Of course, the Ukraine situation is horrific. However, that doesn’t mean it’s okay to compromise principles and the Bill of Rights.

It likely means that sharing information analyzing what helped lead up to this disaster is forbidden.


