Jussie Smollett’s in the Psych Ward in Cook County Jail

When Jussie Smollett left the Cook County Court after his sentencing, he proclaimed loudly, “… your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that…”

It was an odd statement. Why would he think someone would kill him and make it look like suicide?

Consequently, he has allegedly been placed in the Cook County jail psych ward.

HIS BROTHER WANTS HIM OUT

His brother took to Instagram to insist the race attack fraudster is “in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm.”

Jussie’s brother says the actor has been put in a psych ward within the jail and says there is paperwork placed in front of his cell claiming he’s “at risk of self-harm.” His brother called on fans to hashtag #FreeJussie and tag the county jail on social media.

“What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to the paperwork today, and it said on the front of his jail cell … that he is at risk of self-harm,” Jocqui Smollett said on Instagram.

“I want to just make it clear to folks that he is in no way shape or form at risk to self-harm and he wants to let folks know that, that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that ultimately has been put up against him,” the sibling said in the post Saturday.

“This is not right,” Jocqui Smollett said. “This is complete lack of justice. It’s angering, it’s an outrage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jussiesmollett

He’s calling out to the influencers to get “innocent” Jussie out of jail. So, is this another hoax? Another publicity stunt?

Jussie should just stop talking if he wants to get another acting gig – ever.

THE JAIL RESPONDS – SORT OF

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Smollett is not in solitary confinement and is allowed substantial time out of his cell, but did not clarify what unit he is in.

Maybe he shouldn’t have thrown a potential fake suicide out there when he left the courtroom.

GUILTY JUSSIE SAYS HE’S INNOCENT

On Thursday, Jussie was sentenced to 150 days in jail, but he could serve just 75 days.

Smollett told his attorneys that he would get a harsher sentence than most people convicted of a non-violent offense because he’s black

Smollett said, ‘I am innocent! I am not suicidal,’ as he was led away in handcuffs

He said his outburst was to ensure if something happened to him, the public would know it was foul play – a reference to Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell hanging. Smollett doesn’t have any secret lists of comrades in crime that he can reveal so that doesn’t seem like an apt comparison.

If it’s even true, it seems a psych ward is a good place for him.

Related