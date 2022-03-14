Reuters Puts Warnings on Routine War News & Where’s Joe Biden

The war in Ukraine is slowly pulling NATO (the US) into direct conflict with Russia. Iran, China, North Korea seem ready to strike if we do. The thought of the WOKEs running a war with nuclear powers while the US is facing economic implosion and unsustainable debt should alarm everyone into looking towards peace.

THE WOKE MEDIA

The media is banging on the war drums and spreading false stories favoring Ukraine. And they are still dangerously WOKE.

For example, Reuters stupidly put a ‘warning, graphic content’ alert on this standard news report – it’s a WOKE thing:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat on Monday, warned Beijing that it would ‘absolutely’ face consequences if it helped Russia evade sanctions over the war in Ukraine https://t.co/ByYTxLycBU pic.twitter.com/awflhoINR8 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2022

THE BRINK OF WWIII

The White House is considering Russia’s Sunday attack on Ukraine’s base at Yavoriv, which lies a mere 10 to 15 miles from NATO member Poland’s border, a dangerous escalation aimed at the West. It was only until last month US National Guardsmen were present there reportedly training Ukrainian troops.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned upon news of the attack which killed an estimated 35 people that NATO stands ready to respond “with full force” if Russia attacks NATO territory.

“If there is a military attack on NATO territory it would cause the invocation of Article 5, and we would bring the full force of the NATO alliance to bear in responding to it,” he said to CBS News.

Russia fired an estimated 30 missiles at the base which is a short car ride from Poland’s border: “All I will say is that if Russia attacks, fires upon, takes a shot at NATO territory, the NATO alliance would respond to that”.

That’s tough language considering Russians hit a military base and it’s war. This is what they do in war – hit military bases.

WMD Talk, Like in Iraq?

In the same comments, Sullivan repeated the White House warning over chemical weapons and ‘weapons of mass destruction’…

He also said the US was warning Russia directly against using chemical weapons, adding that if Vladimir Putin did deploy weapons of mass destruction, it would be a “shocking additional line” that he had crossed in international law.

The Dems could be saying this to build a case for war.

WHERE’S JOE?

Where’s Biden? Shouldn’t he be addressing this?

At the same time, Iran fired 5 missiles into a US base and consulate which no one is talking about at all. Tat’s because they want the horrible nuke deal.

So-called President Biden is nowhere. He’s not presidential and he’s not really the President. His Vice President is no help. She seems continually confused about where NATO’s territory and responsibility begins and ends.

So our precious @VP believes #Ukraine is in the #NATO? Tell her to come tf home. pic.twitter.com/riRu8esiRo — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 12, 2022

WMD Talk

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Hopefully, we have evidence for that before anyone said it.

US intel claims Russia asked China for weapons, but NSA Sullivan declared they’d better not do it. At the same time, we are supplying weapons to Ukraine.

WE NEED MORE TALKS OF PEACE

Peace talks and de-escalation are only taking place in the background between Ukraine and Russia.

The new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is set to take place on Monday via video conference. According to the Russian side, there has been “significant progress” and the sides could soon come to an agreement and develop documents to sign, while a representative from Kiev said the two parties are approaching compromise and the Russian side is “already seeing things much more adequately,” state-funded RT reports.

The Pentagon seems to be the only government force trying to tamp down calls for war. The media and our senators want to send MiGs to Ukraine. This is after Putin said he’d target anyone bringing weapons into Ukraine. He sees them as fair game and sanctions as an act of war.

Soros called for war. How important is he? He wants NATO to remove Xi and Putin to avoid WWIII, an action that would cause WWIII.

China is getting more aggressive when it comes to Taiwan. We kept driving Russia and China closer together, and they’ve joined forces.

Russia can’t back down and no one will throw out a carrot for peace. It seems like the WOKEs might want regime change in Russia but anyone who’d follow Putin would be worse. You should see the lineup of contenders.

Meanwhile, North Korea is planning to shoot off some more missiles.

At the same time, the US sanctioned itself to punish Russia.

