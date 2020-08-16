Jussie Smollett’s sis still on “quest” to “bring down white supremacy”

Actress Jurnee Smollett, sister to Jussie Smollett, told a Television Critics Association panel that black Americans are still on a “quest” to “bring down white supremacy.”

The radical element, of which Jurnee is one, isn’t talking about the KKK, she’s talking about making the roughly 63% of whites subservient. The left is defining white supremacy as whites having too much power. They want people of color to rule. The new census will likely put that percentage lower with the number of foreign residents brought into the country.

GARBAGE FROM HBO

Jurnee Smollett stars in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” as HBO writes of the show, “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

More garbage from the hate-filled left.

“[Racism] is sometimes even more of a threat because it’s unexpected,” Smollett told the panel. “It affects your livelihood and it affects you on every single level … Our heroes essentially are going on a quest to bring down White supremacy. We are still on that quest today in 2020 as Black Americans. Racism is such a demonic spirit — it’s something that we are still fighting off,” UPI reported.

The racism is in her. Look at how successful she is, but she thinks she’s a victim. Thank a Democrat for her way of thinking.

About her brother, she told The Hollywood Reporter:

It’s been f***ing painful, one of the most painful things my family’s ever experienced. To love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating. I was already in a very dark space for a number of reasons, and I’ve tried to not let it make me pessimistic. But everyone who knows me knows that I love my brother and I believe my brother.

That was 100% his fault. He engineered a hoax to trash Trump. He got off too easy although he is still under investigation. Jussie has a bad attitude also.