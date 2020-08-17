Wife of Detroit Lions QB apologizes to Kaepernick, pays homage to BLM

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, apologized to former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick for her 2017 remarks criticizing his national anthem protests over police brutality.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Stafford said that she and her husband had donated $35,000 to the University of Georgia to fund a “social justice program,” according to Fox News.

“When Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem, I had strong feelings about it. Even when he kept saying it had nothing to do with the flag or military, I didn’t listen. I kept not listening to him or anyone else and let the political rhetoric persuade me that him kneeling was disrespectful to our military,” she said in her post.

“Over the past several months, I have opened my ears, mind, and heart and it has opened my eyes to see how wrong I was and for that I am sorry,” she continued. “This systematic (sic) racism is not going away unless we ALL work on it by working on ourselves and those around us. It’s time for everyone to do their part to help end this system.”

Kelly ended by paying homage to Black Lives Matter.

“Matthew and I thought this was a good place to start,” she concluded. “We are proud to be a part of this program and we will keep fighting to help end this social injustice. Black Lives Matter.”

