Riots in Chicago, mayor says we need federal gun laws, blames Trump

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the “vast majority” of protests in her city “peaceful.” The woman is blind.

On Saturday, 17 officers were injured, and 24 people were arrested after protests turned violent in Chicago.

A violent protest in Chicago leads to two dozen people arrested and seventeen officers injured and she says it is mostly peaceful.

FOR EXAMPLE

Jeremey Johnson, 25, has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer after repeatedly striking a Chicago Police officer in the head with a skateboard at yesterday’s downtown protest.

Fortunately, we have a video of the attack on the officer:

Here’s a copy of the video, that was later deleted by the original poster, showing rioters beating on a CPD officer.

h/t: @CWBChicago pic.twitter.com/JvipmYodZa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 16, 2020

Police only held back the non-compliant but you will hear a different story on social media. The left has it locked up. They post partial videos that make it look as if the police are the violent ones, acting without provocation.

The video below shows one of several dispersal orders verbally issued by CPD during yesterday’s incident downtown. CPD allowed for a peaceful egress for those who complied, & only detained those who violated the lawful order. pic.twitter.com/2HLrOKDqtZ — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 16, 2020

Mayor Lightfoot’s solution is to enact even stricter gun laws federally. She continually blames Trump with no pushback from these fools on MSNBC. She is in charge of the city, not Trump. There hasn’t been a Republican mayor since 1931 and still, Democrats blame Republicans.

.@chicagosmayor says instead of sending federal help to Chicago after Monday’s rioting and looting, the federal government should enact strict gun laws and because more gun laws haven’t passed, it shows why Joe Biden should be president.https://t.co/1b1k5UuX4l pic.twitter.com/MXCJG8jzDb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 12, 2020

CHICAGO LEADERS LOSE CONFIDENCE

A Chicago leader has come out saying the City’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, “has lost the confidence of the city.”

Anthony Beale who represents alderman of the 9th Ward of Chicago made the comment during Fox & Friends Tuesday.

“I think the mayor has lost the confidence and the control of this city. She’s listening to the wrong people, and the wrong people are the ones that’s really leading this unrest in the city of Chicago,” he said.

“The aldermen are the ones elected by their constituency, and there is a total disregard of listening to the aldermen who knows the post of this city, knows the post of their ward,” he added.

What took them so long? Their absurd ideology, perhaps?

She decided we need gun laws but she doesn’t enforce the ones they have. Criminals get right out of jail, according to her two former police chiefs.