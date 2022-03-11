Actor Jussie Smollett’s Weird Courtroom Performance

As we reported yesterday, a judge sentenced hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett to 150 days in prison and 30 months probation. Smollett has to fork over $145,000 — $125,000 restitution for the police and a $20,000 fine.

The actor-singer lied to the police about the hate hoax crime he planned. He also tried to make two Nigerian brothers take the blame for his crime. Later, he blamed Trump supporters, causing more racial division.

The judge in the case lambasted Smollett. He addressed the damage he has done to real victims of hate crimes. He pointed to the premeditation of Smollett’s crimes.

The judge called Jussie “selfish, arrogant, and narcissistic” for using people in the media, using the police, and the people in the community who supported him. He called Smollett a “shameful” “charlatan”.

THE WEIRDNESS OF JUSSIE SMOLLETT

Having learned nothing, Smollett raised his Black Power fist and screamed after the sentence was read. He learned nothing from this event or from the judge who was trying to instruct him.

“I am innocent, I did not do this,” Smollett proclaimed.

“I am not suicidal, I am not suicidal. I am innocent. And I am not suicidal. If I did this it means I stuffed my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community. Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that…”

There is no question that he committed the crimes. His assertions to the contrary arise from his narcissism problem. He’s still trying to use black Americans and the LGBTQ allies.

An apology and regret would have gone a lot further here than to continue lying.

