Just as Germans Protest, NordStream2 Loses Pressure

The brand new Nord Stream 2 has just experienced an inexplicable pressure drop. According to the Guardian, authorities in Germany are trying to figure out the cause.

People in Germany and the EU are facing freezing temperatures and worrying about where their fuel is coming from. Even if they get the fuel, it’s very expensive for the average German family. German authorities will subsidize Germans with $100 billion from the treasury.

Desperation and anger are hitting the masses. That’s why this latest problem seems more than coincidental.

NORD STREAM 2 HAS PRESSURE PROBLEMS

The Guardian reports that Nord Stream 2’s operator said pressure in the undersea pipeline dropped from 105 to 7 bar overnight.

The Russian-owned pipeline, intended to double the volume of gas flowing from Vyborg, Russia, under the Baltic Sea to Germany, had just been completed and filled with 300m cubic meters of gas when the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, canceled it shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We are currently in contact with the authorities concerned to clarify the situation. We still have no clarity about the causes and the exact facts,” said a statement from the German economy ministry.

NO PRESSURE, NO PROBLEM, SAYS THE GERMAN MINISTRY

The German ministry says the pressure problem doesn’t affect anything. The wind is blowing, and the turbines are in high gear. They weren’t counting on Nord Stream 2 and filled up their reserves.

What happens when the fuel is gone, and the wind doesn’t blow? There is no way to store wind power.

Some wonder about sabotage since Germans demand Nord Stream 2 be turned on. If it is sabotage, there are a fair amount of likely suspects, although there is no evidence of sabotage. It’s just such a coincidence. What do you think?

People in Germany don’t want to freeze this winter and see their economy ruined over the Ukraine war, which many see as a New World Order war.

THE GERMAN PROTESTS

Thousands of people in Gera in Germany against Olaf Scholz’s policy and the explosion of energy and gas prices. They demand an end to sanctions on Russia and the reopening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Demonstrations also in other German cities but EU media censors them. pic.twitter.com/dmTMLY11jn — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 26, 2022

Thousands of people in Plauen in Germany against Olaf Scholz’s policy and the explosion of energy and gas prices. They demand an end to sanctions on Russia and the reopening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Demonstrations also in other German cities but EU media censors them. pic.twitter.com/jw1RSvcUq1 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 26, 2022

A protest was held in Lubmin, Germany yesterday. It’s the location where Nord Stream 2 reaches German land. Russian Germans and their supporters demanded the pipeline to be opened. 3 Ukrainian women showed up to counter-protest and were attacked. pic.twitter.com/sEoNgDVjHw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 26, 2022

Thousands took to the streets this week in a protest against the German government’s energy policies amid a soaring inflation crisis.

The protesters demand an end to all sanctions against Russia, the reopening of gas pipelines and the cessation of arms shipments to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Ec2945ym6a — Lucy Gatsby (@LucyGatsby) September 26, 2022

