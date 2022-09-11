Just In: International Org for Standardization to Create a Code for Gun Sales

Democrats have lobbied hard to get credit card companies to recategorize gun purchases and code them so they can be flagged by gun control groups. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express have caved.

The International Organization For Standardization (IGS) Has VOTED TO CREATE A SPECIAL CODE FOR GUN PURCHASES MADE WITH CREDIT and DEBIT CARDS using Visa and Mastercard. It’s about building a gun registry and confiscating our guns. IGS is a globalist NGO (non-governmental organization).

The International Organization for Standardization voted to create a merchant code for gun stores. Merchant codes are 4-digit codes that categorize retailers across all industries; #gun sales were formerly classified as miscellaneous retail stores or sporting goods stores.

This is a UN-sympatico globalist organization. It’s also in tune with Klaus Schwab’s WEF. They fully support a code for US gun sales. Democrats are in bed with both. One day, we’ll have the UN policing us if we don’t stop this collusion. Vote for the Republicans – hold your nose if you must.

Giffords posted a tweet that said, “The shooters in at least five mass shootings have stockpiled guns & ammo using credit cards and killed 145 people. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express have the power to flag suspicious purchases and save lives. Call on them to act.”

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) urged Visa, American Express, and Mastercard to take action and “do their part” for gun control.

On September 10, 2022, the Associated Press explained Visa will be recategorizing gun purchases and other “sales at gun shops.” Visa was the first to cave.

The AP stated, “[This] a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting.”

Until now, gun and ammo purchases have shown up under a broad category, like sporting goods.

They’re not looking for suspicious gun sales. They’re developing lists of all gun sales. The ATF already has a huge database.

Credit card companies will now have a distinct firearm-related moniker, making them easier to flag.

BANKS INDIRECTLY GET TO CONTROL YOUR 2ND AMENDMENT

According to Daily Wire, Visa’s decision will allow banks to make decisions with enhanced information on whether they will allow purchases at gun shops on their cards. The move could also cause other corporations like Mastercard and American Express to adopt a similar policy, the AP reported. The payment processing company, however, claimed that it would continue to “protect” the legal selling and purchasing of goods on its network.

The NRA commented on Visa’s decision to recategorize gun purchases:

The ISO’s decision to create a firearm-specific code is nothing more than a capitulation to anti-gun politicians and activists bent on eroding the rights of law-abiding Americans one transaction at a time.

This is not about tracking or prevention or any virtuous motivation – it’s about creating a national registry of gun owners.

Their plan to code gun sales by credit card is developing quickly. If you’ll remember, the former attorney general Eric Holder tried to cancel gun companies with Operation ChokePoint. He pressured banks and gun sellers to cancel gun companies.

