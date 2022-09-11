NYC Middle School Teacher Teaches Political Violence – Project Veritas

Project Veritas released the fourth video in its newly launched Education Series today exposing a public school teacher.
The English teacher in a New York City middle school, Ariane Franco, advises teens to engage in violence against those who stand in the way of her political agenda.
Ariane Franco quotes from the undercover video:
“This is what I told my students. I was like, ‘Guys, there’s strategic ways to do this [protest].’ You want to…I brought up [a] crazy organization that have done this. Like, they chose which places to throw bricks in. They chose — and they didn’t do it in their own neighborhood…They didn’t do it to black and brown communities. Doing it to our own community does not make sense.”…
“You got to go after the people who it’s not directly affecting…Throw it [brick] at the people that are actually doing the things that [need to] change.”…
“I tell them — my kids — we don’t stand up for the Pledge [of Allegiance]. We do the Pledge of Allegiance every morning, you know, but we keep going on our business. It was a class decision at the beginning of the school year: ‘They’re not talking about me, so I’m not standing up,’ you know?”…
“At one point, when I first started challenging it [the Pledge of Allegiance], I had my kids change the words…It was something like — I think we added at the end, ‘And we will fight for those who this does not address,’ or something like that. We added to [it] because it’s like, ‘And liberty and justice for all, and we will fight until that is true.’”
It may be shocking to some, but this type of subversive teaching (trying to destroy the morals of young Americans) is at least 40 years old and I suspect it was active by 1960. I remember some comments from my high schoolteachers that I found quite disturbing at the time. It takes a long time to cause the damage we are now seeing.
Not the same stuff exactly, but I saw it sneak into a rural school district in conservative Indiana in the late 1970’s.
Joe McCarthy made some serious mistakes in the 1950’s which caused so many to discount his concerns, but the infiltration of people against what made America Great into professions like teaching is real.