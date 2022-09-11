NYC Middle School Teacher Teaches Political Violence – Project Veritas

Project Veritas released the fourth video in its newly launched Education Series today exposing a public school teacher.

The English teacher in a New York City middle school, Ariane Franco, advises teens to engage in violence against those who stand in the way of her political agenda.

Ariane Franco quotes from the undercover video:

“This is what I told my students. I was like, ‘Guys, there’s strategic ways to do this [protest].’ You want to…I brought up [a] crazy organization that have done this. Like, they chose which places to throw bricks in. They chose — and they didn’t do it in their own neighborhood…They didn’t do it to black and brown communities. Doing it to our own community does not make sense.”…

“You got to go after the people who it’s not directly affecting…Throw it [brick] at the people that are actually doing the things that [need to] change.”…

“I tell them — my kids — we don’t stand up for the Pledge [of Allegiance]. We do the Pledge of Allegiance every morning, you know, but we keep going on our business. It was a class decision at the beginning of the school year: ‘They’re not talking about me, so I’m not standing up,’ you know?”…

“At one point, when I first started challenging it [the Pledge of Allegiance], I had my kids change the words…It was something like — I think we added at the end, ‘And we will fight for those who this does not address,’ or something like that. We added to [it] because it’s like, ‘And liberty and justice for all, and we will fight until that is true.’”

[She’s no American.]

BREAKING PART IV: NYC @NSLA244 Middle School Teacher @BookLady123 Encourages Students to Engage in Political Violence ‘Throw’ Bricks ‘At The People’ With Opposing Views#TheSecretCurriculumpic.twitter.com/eQIfv4I6wq — Maura (@indiesentinel) September 11, 2022

You can watch the full video by CLICKING HERE.

