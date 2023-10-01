Chris Christie Boasts That He Spent the GOP Debate Bashing DJT

Former Gov. Chris Christie, who left office with a record-breaking 15% approval rating, bragged about his debate performance on MSNBC. He lauded the fact that he spent much of the time trashing Donald Trump.

His signature line was, “You’re not on this stage tonight because you’re afraid of being on the stage and defending your record. You’re ducking these things, and let me tell you what’s going to happen. You keep doing that — no one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore; we’re going to call you Donald Duck.”

What a jerk. Donald Trump didn’t go to the debate because he has a gazillion-point lead. That line was very bad, and he probably lost sleep thinking it up.

Christie isn’t running for office. He’s only on the stage to run Donald Trump down.

He told Mika on the enemy channel about the great job he did trashing Trump’s record.

Donald Trump had an excellent record. His tweets weren’t well-received, but the economy was great. There was peace in the world, and the border was far better.

Watch if you can bear it:

Christie is betraying Republicans. Mark Dice thinks all the candidates are.

Mark Dice sees all the GOP presidential candidates as traitors. They won’t say a word about Marxists using Third World tactics to imprison and bankrupt Donald Trump to eliminate him as a candidate.

The illegal crossers are pouring in, and Republicans in Congress aren’t saying a word about the millions coming in illegally. Mitch McConnell thinks that Ukrainians defeating the Russians is the most important thing for Americans right now, and Kevin McCarthy is on the floor of Congress wearing the flag of another country.

If you haven’t seen Trump joking about Biden not finding his way off a stage, stick with this to the end.

