Just in on Biden’s border crisis: watch people pour in illegally with cartels









Watch the people flood into the United States illegally in a steady stream. They are coming from all over the world and we have no idea who they are. The cartels bring them here, along with drugs and sex-trafficked children.

🚨Just In: Locals in South East Texas this morning filming huge lines of people waiting to be ferried across the Rio Grande into the US ahead of Biden’s promise of amnesty and citizenship for all illegals.#BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/wjuHWPiRzz — Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) March 11, 2021

DHS WANTS NO PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS APPLIED FOR ‘FAMILIES’

Biden’s DHS is pushing to stop applying a public health order, designed to stop the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, to adults arriving with children at the United States-Mexico border.

The Biden administration has eyed plans to fully end the Title 42 order, which lawmakers have said would cause a tsunami of illegal immigration at the border.

Failing to justify such a move, top DHS officials like Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are pushing to stop applying Title 42 to adults who arrive with children at the border, a source close to DHS told Breitbart News.

The source said there are internal battles occurring at the agency with officials around Mayorkas trying to stop Title 42 from applying to adults arriving with children and other factions wanting to keep the order in place so as not to further overwhelm the border.

“Single adults can spread coronavirus but family units can’t?” the source said.

THE SINALOA CARTEL IS DOING GREAT

Sara Carter is down at the border and the people coming in are coming in from all over the world, Romania, Pakistan, everywhere.

The Sinaloa Cartel, formerly run by the notorious Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman-Loera has taken control of an area on the Arizona-Mexico border that has become notorious for illegal crossings and smuggling operations, investigative journalist Sara Carter told “Hannity” in an exclusive report Wednesday.

“Border patrol agents in Arizona and the Border Patrol union are warning this is a serious crisis,” Carter told host Sean Hannity. “Here, there is an increase in drug trafficking. We have an enormous drug war on the other side of the border. [The] Sinaloa Cartel controls this area in Sasabe, Arizona, which borders Sasabe, Mexico.”

The crisis is growing in numbers we have never seen before. Biden and his handlers must hate this country and most of the people in it.

ILLEGAL ALIEN CHILDREN AND INHUMANE CONDITIONS

Cartels are taking illegal alien children to the United States. At least a third are sexually molested on the way up. The conditions are horrendous and inhumane. Nothing changes when they get to the U.S. One NY Times columnist said the conditions are “jail-like.”

The U.S. policy is to hand them over to basically anyone — no social security number or relationship needed to take a child.

Parents send these children so they can join them in the United States. It’s Biden’s uniting families policy.

The parents send them with criminals to get a free pass to the United States. Some children are stolen by cartels and others are bought.

It is an inhumane crisis:

That is in addition to 8,600 minors in HHS custody. HHS is taking in three times as many teens and children as the number it’s releasing to sponsors, causing the system to back up. HHS officials are scrambling to find shelter space, will visit Moffett Field in Calif on Thursday. — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 11, 2021

About 5,000 people, in general, are coming in illegally daily:

The secretary of homeland security has said there is no border crisis. When asked by a reporter, President Biden said there is no border crisis. The president should be honest with the American people: There is a crisis. Watch Mark Morgan: pic.twitter.com/DblSav5Etj — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) March 4, 2021

