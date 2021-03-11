OMG Fauci! He admits he doesn’t have the science to back him up, just judgment









Anyone who listens to Dr. Fauci and this Berman fellow here are wasting their time.

CNN host John Berman asked Fauci “What’s the science behind not saying it’s safe for people who have been vaccinated – received two doses, to travel?”

“When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call,” Fauci replied, declaring that Americans will just have to trust the CDC.

Uh, no. They’ve been wrong far more than they’ve been right.

And in Fauci’s world, people don’t die of suicide, and drugs, and depression over their businesses being destroyed. How many peoples’ lives were ruined over bad CDC decisions? Why are unelected bureaucratic partisan doctors running the country?

Fauci has never shown but the slightest signs of concern for the economic and social effects of a year-long lockdown.

Fauci wants to keep this thing going. In any case, we have the data. The data has for some time now told us to OPEN UP!

Fauci, asked “what’s the science” for denying vaccinated Americans a return to travel, can’t explain. “When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call.” pic.twitter.com/lftvNzgA6J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021

The CDC is a partisan, politicized joke. CNN announced that the CDC will allow vaccinated Americans to gather indoors in small groups with other vaccinated or once-sick-with-COV people.

Isn’t that nice of them?

Who do these people think they are telling us what freedoms we are allowed to have. Do we all have to move to Florida or Texas or South Dakota?

