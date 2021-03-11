Head of woke elite school is ‘proud’ of his bizarre taboo words manual









A woke elite Grace Church School that costs nearly $60,000 a year is telling children what words they can’t or shouldn’t say. As Newt says in this clip below — the “weirdest” people — crazy people — are in charge.

According to a 12-page manual, the school suggests not calling parents ‘mom and dad.’ They want you to call them ‘grownups, folks, or family.’ Instead of ‘Merry Christmas,’ they are to say ‘Happy Holidays, Have a great break.’ No more ‘boys and girls, guys, ladies, and gentlemen,’ but you can say ‘people folks, friends, readers, and mathematicians.’

THE HEADMASTER IS ‘PROUD’ OF THIS

The head of the Grace Church School is proud of what they are doing. He wrote: As you have likely seen from yesterday’s press, we have found ourselves in the eye of the culture war storm this week, and it is important to remember why we are proud to be there.

The Head, George P. Davison, said: So if the boorish “cancel culture” press wants to condemn us a newly dubbed “Woke Noho” school of politeness, dignity, and respect, then I embrace it, and I hope you will too.

The people changing the culture are sick and don’t even know it.

Imagine paying $60K so your kid can receive an “elite” eduction — only for that school to give you a list of words you’re no longer allowed to say within your own home. What an insane racket. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2021

This isn’t a singular case. It’s happening all across the nation in our elite schools.

City Journal talks about the miseducation of America’s elites:

“The school can ask you to leave for any reason,” said one mother at Brentwood, another Los Angeles prep school. “Then you’ll be blacklisted from all the private schools and you’ll be known as a racist, which is worse than being called a murderer.”

One private school parent, born in a Communist nation, tells me: “I came to this country escaping the very same fear of retaliation that now my own child feels.” Another joked: “We need to feed our families. Oh, and pay $50,000 a year to have our children get indoctrinated.” A teacher in New York City put it most concisely: “To speak against this is to put all of your moral capital at risk.”

Parents who have spoken out against this ideology, even in private ways, say it hasn’t gone over well. “I had a conversation with a friend, and I asked him: ‘Is there anything about this movement we should question?’” said a father with children in two prep schools in Manhattan. “And he said: ‘Dude, that’s dangerous ground you’re on in our friendship.’ I’ve had enough of those conversations to know what happens.”

That fear is shared, deeply, by the children. For them, it’s not just the fear of getting a bad grade or getting turned down for a college recommendation, though that fear is potent. It’s the fear of social shaming. “If you publish my name, it would ruin my life. People would attack me for even questioning this ideology. I don’t even want people knowing I’m a capitalist,” a student at the Fieldston School in New York City told me, in a comment echoed by other students I spoke with. (Fieldston declined to comment for this article.) “The kids are scared of other kids,” says one Harvard-Westlake mother.

