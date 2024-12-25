Just in Time for the Holidays: Walmart Hamas Tees

Walmart is selling resist T-shirts that glorify Islamic terrorists.

The Hamas terrorist Yahya Sinwar is pictured. You can also buy one with Nasrallah’s photo emblazoned across the front.

Walmart shoppers were horrified to find shirts glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while online shopping. @Walmart, are you aware you’re selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews? This is a outrageous—remove them immediately. pic.twitter.com/po8BBLLafc — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 24, 2024

Just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah.

Walmart is also selling “whimsical, funny, playful” terrorist T-shirts online.

The ad says the company creates playful, funny fun designs with our unique vision, style, and attitude. Often vintage and distressed styles. Pop Culture designs that are Hilarious and funny are sure to be a hit for everyday wear or make it that special holiday. Perfect for any special occasion, event, or gathering.

This isn’t funny.

So, Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Walmart.

Correction: This was updated after publication to include the names of two of the terrorists glorified in Walmart T-shirts.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email