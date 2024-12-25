Sickening Pedophile Criminals Will Serve 100 Years

Hopefully, Mr. and Mr. Zulock, two monsters, will never see the light of day. They did horrific things to two handicapped boys they adopted for that purpose. Reportedly, the little boys aren’t doing well. Both are special needs children who now have more serious emotional issues.

The Zulocks have experienced problems with other prisoners. However, the vigilante justice they receive in prison can’t equal what they did to these two little autistic boys.

These two sick evil fiends were just sentenced to 100 years in jail for crimes so heinous I refuse to even write it. pic.twitter.com/BrnNo0s7wi — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 24, 2024

In January, Mia Cathell reported the case of two pedophiles who adopted and sexually abused two little boys. Townhall investigated over several months. The child predators Dale Zulock, 33, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, used social media platforms to engage in the prostitution of their two young sons, who are now ages 9 and 11. The pedophiles are now receiving prison justice.

The two LGBTQIA activists reportedly adopted them to rape, sodomize, and prostitute them.

When the media tries to normalize pedophiles, think of the two little boys these pedophiles abused.

