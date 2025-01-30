Just When You Might Feel Sorry for Bob Menendez, He Says This

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Just when I started to feel slightly sorry for Bob Menendez because of his age, the long sentence, and his crying and pleading, he went to the mic. He said the entire prosecution was politically motivated. He’s not sorry and allegedly asked President Trump for a pardon.

They had him with gold bars and cash in his coat pockets in his closet. He even threw his wife under the bus.

He earned 11 years in prison. He was caught once before, got away with it, and didn’t learn his lesson.

I am so tired of corrupt politicians.


