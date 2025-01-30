Acting FAA Commissioner Appointed

President Trump immediately appointed an Acting FAA commissioner today.

“As one nation, we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly,” Trump said from the White House briefing room after requesting a moment of silence. “Really, we are in mourning. This has really shaken a lot of people.”

He then criticized the FAA, which has gone DEI in hiring and promotions. So have many of the airlines. Under Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, people who are psychotic or intellectually challenged can be hired.

It isn’t a terrible time to warn people about the dangers DEI presents.

That said, it looks more like the fault might rest on the Black Hawk pilot or trainee.

It’s unclear why Donald Trump blamed the crash on DEI hiring. He might know something about the cause of the crash. We have heard that the Black Hawk was on a training mission and didn’t listen to air traffic controllers who told them to go behind the plane. That is a very early report and could be inaccurate.

TRUMP immediately appoints Christopher Rocheleau as acting commissioner to the FAA, a 22-year veteran of the agency. pic.twitter.com/38Sqmk69MC — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 30, 2025

