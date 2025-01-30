The EO to Stop Mutilation Surgeries & Drugs

President Trump signed an executive order two days ago ending the abomination of transitioning surgeries and puberty blockers for children. They are often sold as “life-saving care,” and desperate parents do it to save their children. However, they are getting bad information. It’s causing more harm.

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the EO states.

Mutilation surgeries of children are out of control and becoming a lucrative money maker in children’s hospitals.

Some European nations have started coming around and are banning some of these procedures.

Places like Minnesota and California will not want to follow the Order.

President Trump also signed an order ending it in schools.


