The EO to Stop Mutilation Surgeries & Drugs

President Trump signed an executive order two days ago ending the abomination of transitioning surgeries and puberty blockers for children. They are often sold as “life-saving care,” and desperate parents do it to save their children. However, they are getting bad information. It’s causing more harm.

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the EO states.

Mutilation surgeries of children are out of control and becoming a lucrative money maker in children’s hospitals.

Some European nations have started coming around and are banning some of these procedures.

New Trump Executive Order. The new EO has the federal government halt all funding related to minor trans surgeries both chemically and physical. Massive win for normalcy. pic.twitter.com/8HJKOLNsFB — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) January 28, 2025

Places like Minnesota and California will not want to follow the Order.

Kamala Harris’s new running mate, Tim Walz, signed an executive order declaring Minnesota a sanctuary state for child gender transition. He invited families, including those with transitioning 6-year-olds. pic.twitter.com/04tWjM61TR — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 6, 2024

President Trump also signed an order ending it in schools.

Trump signed an Executive Order which would strip funding from schools who teach radical gender and race ideology. This school should be investigated. THIS MADNESS ENDS TODAY! pic.twitter.com/FJlx95JRBB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2025

