Justice Breyer thinks court-stacking is a bad idea so the leftists want him gone









The hard-left progressives/Democrat socialists want Justice Breyer to retire. Why, since he's a reliable liberal? The reason is he disagreed with their latest huge power grab.

Justice Breyer gave a speech to Harvard Law School students and alumni earlier this week when he warned that court-packing could harm the rule of law in the U.S.

[Not could — will]

“Proposals have been recently made to increase the number of Supreme Court justices. I’m sure that others will discuss related political arguments,” he said. “This lecture reflects my own effort to be certain that those who are going to debate these questions … also consider an important institutional point. Consider it. Namely, how would court-packing reflect and affect the rule of law itself?”

Breyer said that he aimed “to make those whose initial instincts may favor important structural change, or other similar institutional changes, such as forms of court-packing, think long and hard before they embody those changes in law.”

The hard-left now in control of the Democrat Party now wants him gone. You see, the Supreme Court protects our civil rights and provides a balance of power.

Totalitarians want none of that.

Demand Justice, a Democrat Socialist group (they are to the left of the communist party], wants him to retire.

“Breyer, retire,” a billboard truck paid for by Demand Justice, that was driving around Capitol Hill Friday, reads. “Don’t risk your legacy.”

Another side of the truck reads, “It’s time for Black woman Supreme Court justice. There’s no time to waste.”

Demand Justice is the group that got AOC into office and helps all the communistic members of Congress.

Justice Breyer is a fairly far-left guy, but not far left enough for the Democrat socialists.

None of this will phase him. He’s like Justice Ginsburg and will retire when he wants to retire. Unfortunately, however, one of Biden’s ideas is to add limits to Justices terms.

We can’t afford to risk Democrats losing control of the Senate before President Biden can follow through on his promise to nominate the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. It’s time for Justice Breyer to announce his retirement. pic.twitter.com/emqZ4Vc1FM — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) April 9, 2021

Just had this sent to me: Spotted outside the Supreme Court. Comes after our Playbook team previewed this am how activists are pushing “Breyer, Retire” and that this truck would be out and about. Cc: @rachaelmbade @RyanLizza @tarapalmeri @EugeneDaniels2 pic.twitter.com/5Ym65Ytztn — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) April 9, 2021

