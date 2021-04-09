Strong laptop ‘evidence’ shows Joe Biden is ‘compromised’ on China – Impeach









Since there is no doubt Hunter Biden’s laptop is his, we will link to his son Hunters sex tapes. Hunter is a Hedonistic pig. The tapes have been available for months. Imagine if the Trump kids did this???

Think about how Hunter lied to CBS this past weekend. He tried to say the laptop was stolen and hacked.

The New York Post broke one of the biggest scandals of the decade and it linked Joe Biden to them. The investigation was conducted by reporter Miranda Devine who wrote a new book, Laptop from Hell. In it, she links the scandals to the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Biden is compromised by the CCP.

Joe Biden might have known about all of the scandals and should be immediately impeached.

He is as bad as Kamala would be as president so what difference does it make if she becomes president? Just impeach the corrupt president.

Watch:

