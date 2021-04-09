Border csar leaves Biden admin and it’s all on Kamala now









Biden’s goofy southern border coordinator, border csar Roberta Jacobson, the former ambassador to Mexico, was chosen amid pressure from lawmakers to address what some are calling a “crisis” at the southern border.

“Consistent with her commitment to serve in the administration’s first 100 days, Ambassador Jacobson will retire from her role as Coordinator at the end of this month,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead diplomatic efforts to work with Mexico and Central American countries on improving conditions in the region. Harris hasn’t even been to the border and has no plans to go.

She doesn’t want any part of it.

Jacobson is confident things will straighten out.

“Diplomacy is a conversation,” she said. “It’s not a monologue.” Is she for real? The situation doesn’t require diplomacy. It requires border security. These people are morons.

Jacobson on the Border

Recently, when Peter Doocy tried to get Jacobson to admit the border problem was caused by Joe Biden’s policies, she tried to put lipstick on that pig.

