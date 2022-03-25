Justice Clarence Thomas Is Out of the Hospital

Earlier today we heard that Justice Clarence Thomas is okay and recovering well. Now, we hear he is out of the hospital. Thank God! We feared another loss like Justice Scalia. Justice Thomas is 73 years of age and a flu or virus can be alarming at that age.

He is free but we don’t know when he was released.

🚨🚨🚨 Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been DISCHARGED from the hospital! pic.twitter.com/V9TZ4rl3rV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2022

