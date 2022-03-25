Biden Says Food Shortages “Gonna Be Real,” Blames His Sanctions

President Joe Biden on Thursday admitted there will be food shortages during his lone presser yesterday after the NATO summit in Brussels. As we know, and he finally admitted, global food shortages are a “real” thing. He blamed the war between Russia and Ukraine and his sanctions.

Biden responded to a question when he said, “It’s going to be real.”

As Biden said, both Russia and Ukraine are considered the “breadbasket of Europe.” They produce about one-third of all global wheat exports. The war will limit planting and transporting the products.

Biden is blaming the SANCTIONS HE IMPOSED on Russia for the shortages. Since he said they don’t work, why doesn’t he remove them? Because it’s just political? He is hurting many countries with these non-working sanctions.

“The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia; it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries, as well, including European countries and our country, as well,” Biden said.

The president went on to say that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to Europe’s leaders that the U.S. and Canada will move to bolster supplies of grain.

“We both talked about how we could increase and disseminate more rapidly food shortages,” he said.

The president also called on European nations to eliminate or reduce restrictions on food exports.

“We’re in the process of working out with our European friends what it would take to help alleviate the concerns relative to food shortages,” he said.

Biden left a lot out, like his awful policies.

One of the US’s — Biden’s — big problems with food is the inflation he is causing with wild spending and attacks on the fossil fuel industry. US farmers are paying very high prices, not only because of upcoming problems with the high price of fertilizer, potash, et al but because of Biden’s inflationary policies.

We will have food but it will cost a lot.

As far as sending out wheat to other nations, our own nation is experiencing drought in our breadbasket.

Beyond that, the US did nothing to prevent this war, and, in fact, did the opposite. Obviously, Russia never had the right to invade, but Biden’s regime can take some credit. They publicly goaded Russia with threats of letting Ukraine into NATO although they never intended to allow it. Ukraine made a deal in 1991 to remain neutral and the US helped them violate that. The politicians continually tell Ukrainian President Zelensky to resist any compromises so as to not “reward” Putin. Meanwhile, 25% of Ukraine’s population has left or is dead and the infrastructure is being destroyed.

Biden is pathetically weak and feckless. He’s even letting Russia negotiate the US-Iran nuke deal.

We don’t want appeasement, but serious diplomacy would be beneficial.

Watch:

Have you stocked up on food yet? I told you this was coming—now Biden admits that food shortages are coming. pic.twitter.com/kiXIE0A2Zh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 25, 2022

BIDEN, TODAY: Food shortages are “going to be real.” BIDEN, 2020: “We don't have a food shortage problem — we have a leadership problem.” pic.twitter.com/s8uB41FzO9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2022

