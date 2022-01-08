Justice Sotomayor Dined with Pelosi & Other Dems After a Day of Lying

SPOTTED: Speaker NANCY PELOSI, Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER and Sens. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-Minn.) and DICK DURBIN (D-Ill.) dining together at Le Diplomate on Friday night.

But…but…Chief Justice Roberts said there are no Obama judges, and Clinton judges, and so on.

After Justice Sotomayor spread a great deal of disinformation during yesterday’s hearing on federal vaccine mandates, the former LaRaza attorney dined with Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, and Amy Klobuchar.

She is, of course, not impartial. She is a leftist Justice. Between her and the other two left-wing Justices shamefully misinforming the public about COVID — claiming it’s killing 750 million people, children, hospitals are overflowing, and more — the public has no clue of the truth.

Justice Sotomayer was caught dining last night with: -Nancy Pelosi

-Chuck Schumer

-Amy Klobuchar After the lies she spat out yesterday, how can she still rule impartial on this case? She needs to recuse herself NOW! — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 8, 2022

