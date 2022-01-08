Conservative Pundit Matt Walsh Suspended by Twitter for 12 Hours

The Daily Wire host and political contributor Matt Walsh has been suspended from Twitter over his tweets about transgenderism. It is only for 12 hours, but it’s the beginning of the end. He has a Twitter target on his back.

The suspension doesn’t start until he deletes the tweets but he hasn’t done it yet.

On Friday night, Twitter issued a suspension on Walsh’s account after he made a series of tweets about recognizing biological realities over “gender identity.”

“The greatest female Jeopardy champion of all time is a man,” Walsh wrote. “The top female college swimmer is a man. The first female four star admiral in the Public Health Service is a man. Men have dominated female high school track and the female MMA circuit. The patriarchy wins in the end.”

The tweet has since been removed from the platform for violating the platform’s rules on “hate speech.”

I’ve said the same thing but the Sentinel is shadowbanned so they ignore the tweets for the most part. The truth is not to be revealed, especially if you joke about it. You might offend someone by telling the truth, but your feelings be damned, and the truth be damned.

In another tweet, which was also censored by Twitter, Walsh wrote, “I am not referring to an individual person as if she is two people. Everyone else can run around sounding like maniacs if they want but I will not be participating. No thank you.”

These Leftists seriously don’t know the meaning of hate speech.

He discussed it with Tucker Friday night and he joined Gettr.

Matt Walsh On Tucker Carlson Following His Twitter Suspension pic.twitter.com/hR3UkQjS4h — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) January 8, 2022

