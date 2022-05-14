Justice Thomas “How Long Are We Going to Have These Institutions”

Marxists showing up at Justices’ homes and leaking opinion documents is a violation of trust that is meant to be highly destructive. That is the point. Democrats are making us into a Third World country. This is how communists behave and grab power – destroying trust in our hallowed institutions to make way for the new.

Speaker Pelosi encouraged the chaos and intimidation of the Justices, as did many Democrat leaders. The situation that Democrats set up is so dangerous that Justice Alito and his family were moved into hiding. There can be no trust with leaders like this.

Justice Thomas, one of the great Justices, spoke about the damage during a conference on Friday.

THE DESTRUCTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES

Justice Clarence Thomas spoke at a conference organized by the American Enterprise Institute, Manhattan Institute, and Hoover Institution, and the leak came up. He spoke mostly of trust.

On Friday, he compared the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion in a blockbuster abortion case to “an infidelity.” He argued that it weakens trust within the high court as well as public perceptions of the institution.

“I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them,” Justice Thomas opined, “and then I wonder when they’re gone or destabilized what we will have as a country and I don’t think the prospects are good if we continue to lose them.”

“When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder,” Thomas said at an event in Dallas. “It’s like kind of an infidelity – that you can explain it but you can’t undo it.”

“I’ve been in this business long enough to know just how fragile it is,” Thomas said of trust in the nation’s institutions. “And the institution that I’m a part of – if someone said that one line of one opinion would be leaked by anyone, and you would say that, ‘Oh, that’s impossible. No one would ever do that.'”

TREMENDOUSLY BAD

He called the unauthorized disclosure of deliberations “tremendously bad,” Daily Mail reported.

After the talk, Thomas sat for a questions and answers session with John Yoo of Berkeley Law School, noting the changes in regard to the lack of integrity within SCOTUS since he joined the bench in 1991.

Thomas said: ‘This is not the court of that era. I sat with (famously liberal justice) Ruth Ginsburg for almost 30 years and she was actually an easy colleague to deal with… We may have been a dysfunctional family, but we were a family.’

“Anybody who would, for example, have an attitude to leak documents, that is your general attitude, that is your future on the bench.”

When you lose trust, how do you get it back?

Thomas put into context the gravity of the leak saying: “If someone said that one line of one opinion would be leaked by anyone, and you would say that, ‘Oh, that’s impossible. No one would ever do that.’ “He described the idea of a leak as “verboten.”

THE INTIMIDATION OF JUSTICES IS NOT A PROTEST

He addressed the protests outside Justices’ homes.

“You would never visit Supreme Court justices’ houses when things didn´t go our way. We didn´t throw temper tantrums. I think it is … incumbent on us to always act appropriately and not to repay tit for tat,” he said.

This is more than a tantrum. It’s a Marxist overthrow of our rule of law, our Constitution, and all that we have held dear for two hundred years.

Roe v. Wade is an excuse and it’s a Get Out the Vote effort for Democrats who plan to rule this country alone. Roe doesn’t change a thing with abortion. It only opens it to votes by the people in each state. Only dictators would object.

THE MARXIST MARCH THROUGH OUR INSTITUTIONS

What has gone on over Roe v. Wade is far more than a protest. It’s the continued march of the Marxists through our government institutions, destroying everything in their wake. They begin by destroying trust in the institutions. It’s how communists take them down.

They have no intention of letting up. The communists have only just begun. A minority of radicals plan to get Democrats their permanent electoral majority and then rule through them. They will join with the radicals of the New World Order as well.

Democrat communists want chaos and destruction to pave the way for their Utopia.

Our future is bleak unless Americans begin to speak out. But, they first have to realize what is going on. Without honest media, it will be a challenge.

