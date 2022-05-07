Justice Thomas Responds to the Mob

Clarence Thomas said the Court will not be bullied, after the controversial draft opinion was leaked and Justices were doxed. In actuality, however, Democrat leadership rev up the mob to influence the public – scare the public into voting for Democrats.

JUSTICE THOMAS – WE WILL NOT BE BULLIED

“We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want,” Thomas said at a Judicial conference in Atlanta on Friday. It was said in passing.

As a society, “we are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like,” Thomas said.

“We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that.”

Justice Roberts said the same thing, but most won’t believe him. “A leak of this stature is absolutely appalling,” Roberts said. “If the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that’s just foolish.”

Overturning the abortion decision changes nothing. It simply means the voters get to decide if they want restrictions on abortion by state instead of nine justices making the decision.

