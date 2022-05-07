Texas AG Probes TX Bar for Illegal Use of Funds in the Massive Invasion

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking on the left-wing Texas Bar Association for possibly facilitating the massive invasion of illegal aliens with the improper use of charitable funds. His office has begun an investigation based on credible complaints filed by U.S. Congressman Troy Nehls (TX-22) and members of the public.

“The Texas Bar Foundation is alleged to have knowingly given donations to entities that encourage, participate in, and fund illegal immigration at the Texas-Mexico border, and potentially using taxpayer dollars received from the State Bar of Texas, which appoints the Foundation’s trustees. If true, this is likely an improper use of charitable funds because the funds are diverted from their intended—and potentially unlawful—purpose.”

“Unfortunately, at the very time that our state is facing an unprecedented border crisis and our brave men and women are serving Texas in Operation Lone Star, it appears that the liberal State Bar’s handpicked cronies are misusing charitable funds to make the situation even worse,” stated Attorney General Paxton, “I will not let this illegal behavior continue any further. Thank you to Congressman Nehls and other concerned citizens for bringing this to my attention.”

The Texas Bar is suing Ken Paxton for his thought crimes on the 2020 election fraud.

Attorney General Paxton is also suing Joe Biden for lowering asylum standards resulting in incentivizing illegal immigration.

