Justice Thomas Will Not Teach at George Washington U This Fall

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not teach at George Washington University Law School this fall, the school’s student newspaper reported Wednesday.

The news follows a student petition demanding Thomas’s firing over his vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The news was announced in an email from Gregory Maggs, a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, who has been co-teaching a constitutional law seminar with Thomas since 2011, according to Insider.

Brigitte Gabriel tweeted: Justice Clarence Thomas will no longer be teaching his class at George Washington University Law School after snowflake students complained. The esteemed Supreme Court Justice has been lecturing at GWU for over a decade.

Professor Jonathan Turley, who also teaches at the law school, shared the article from The GW Hatchet, referring to it as a “huge loss.” His tweet suggests that Thomas’ old age and the Court’s full docket may have something to do with it.

He added in tweets that…

…What is clear is that his departure is likely to fuel additional efforts to isolate and stigmatize those with opposing views…

…While the university refused to terminate Thomas, the campaign continued, and protests were expected in the fall. It is only the latest example of how dissenting viewpoints are being systematically eliminated in higher education.

The students are learning to be fascists, and no one is telling them otherwise.

